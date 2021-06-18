Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,960,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the May 13th total of 50,600,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

