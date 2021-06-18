Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires 11,164 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 37.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,992. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.48. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $76.29 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.