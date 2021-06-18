Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys 2,271 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,420,000 after purchasing an additional 75,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.29. 449,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,025,701. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The company has a market capitalization of $234.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,392 shares of company stock worth $13,930,959. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.