Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys 559 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.48. 32,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,660. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $197.51. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.12.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

