Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $10.99 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 1.5% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,772,000 after purchasing an additional 175,477 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.24. 267,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. UBS Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.29.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

