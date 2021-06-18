Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $8.36 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68,168 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,951,000 after acquiring an additional 32,292 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,314,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,005,000 after acquiring an additional 602,256 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 289,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $66.42. 284,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,627,773. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.73 and a one year high of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.31. The company has a market cap of $148.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

