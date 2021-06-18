Howe & Rusling Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,075 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.14. 20,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,483. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.23 and a twelve month high of $100.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.48.

