Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to post sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. Howmet Aerospace reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year sales of $5.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HWM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

HWM traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.19. 4,716,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,750. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 119.50 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

