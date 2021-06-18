Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,450,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the May 13th total of 11,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HWM traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,068,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,471. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 121.50 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

