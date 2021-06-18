HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,725 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in HP by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

A number of analysts have commented on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

