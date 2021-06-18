HSBC Increases Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Price Target to $26.00

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) had its target price raised by HSBC from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $5.90 price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, March 29th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.41.

Shares of NYSE GOL opened at $9.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 105.8% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,735,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,253 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 367,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 186,151 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.6% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 591.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 407,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

