HSBC Upgrades easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) to “Buy”

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

ESYJY opened at $13.56 on Friday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

