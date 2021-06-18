HSBC Upgrades easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) to “Buy”

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

ESYJY opened at $13.56 on Friday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

