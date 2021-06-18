Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Global, Inc. provides recruitment and related talent solutions worldwide. The services offered by the Company include Permanent Recruitment, Contract Consulting, Legal eDiscovery, Recruitment Process Outsourcing and Talent Management solutions. Its clients include small to large-sized corporations and government agencies. Hudson Global, Inc., formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc., is based in New York. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hudson Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Hudson Global stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.49 million, a P/E ratio of -53.06, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $27,218.92. Also, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,017 shares of company stock valued at $303,911. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hudson Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.93% of Hudson Global worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

