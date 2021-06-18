Humaniq Price Up 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $104,993.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

