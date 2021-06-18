Humanscape (HUM) Trading Down 19.4% Over Last Week

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last week, Humanscape has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One Humanscape coin can now be bought for $0.0729 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $38.22 million and approximately $6,324.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00059433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00024945 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.84 or 0.00740518 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00043674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00083105 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 524,009,635 coins. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

