Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 226.4% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 55,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 38,186 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 505.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,131,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,226,000 after buying an additional 2,614,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

