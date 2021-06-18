Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the May 13th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

IBDRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Iberdrola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iberdrola from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

IBDRY traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.64. 80,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,128. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.60. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.45.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

