IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-448 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $446.46 million.

IBEX stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IBEX has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $330.98 million and a PE ratio of -47.37.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IBEX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IBEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IBEX stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 288.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of IBEX worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.