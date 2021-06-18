IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-448 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $446.46 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Get IBEX alerts:

Shares of IBEX traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.98 million and a PE ratio of -47.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00. IBEX has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IBEX stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 288.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of IBEX worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.