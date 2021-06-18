ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,007. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in ICF International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,807,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ICF International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,050,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 26,677 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 440,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ICF International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.64. ICF International has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $102.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $378.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.66%. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

