iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $318 million-338 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.71 million.

NASDAQ ICLK traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $11.39. 13,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,206. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.66 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $78.69 million during the quarter.

ICLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.