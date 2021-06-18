IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Short Interest Up 22.6% in May

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 860,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the May 13th total of 701,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 379,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $601.05. The company had a trading volume of 722,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $310.10 and a 52 week high of $609.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $548.41. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

