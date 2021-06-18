ImageCoin Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $294,634.26 and $113,845.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,220,338 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

