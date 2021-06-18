Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Incyte posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INCY. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Incyte by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 525.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $83.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.20. Incyte has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

