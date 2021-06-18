Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Earns “Sell” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their sell rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INCY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.00.

Incyte stock opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.20.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.86) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

