Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Earns “Sell” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their sell rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on INCY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.00.
Incyte stock opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.20.
In other Incyte news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
