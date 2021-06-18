Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IFNNY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

IFNNY stock opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.60. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.21.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

