Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the May 13th total of 2,230,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

INGR stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.99. The stock had a trading volume of 609,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $68.71 and a 1-year high of $98.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 236.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 41.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

