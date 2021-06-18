Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Short Interest Update

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the May 13th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

INGR traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $89.99. 609,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,724. Ingredion has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $98.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

