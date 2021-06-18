InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 301.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,147 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,147 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in InMode were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INMD. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in InMode during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in InMode during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in InMode during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InMode by 11.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

InMode stock opened at $94.69 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $95.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

