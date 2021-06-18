Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Director Sells C$10,040.00 in Stock

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Director Jo-Ann Lempert sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.04, for a total value of C$10,040.00.

INO.UN opened at C$10.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$7.09 and a 1 year high of C$10.26. The company has a market cap of C$327.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

