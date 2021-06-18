Insider Buying: Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) Director Purchases 10,200 Shares of Stock

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) Director Serafino Iacono acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$55,244.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,661,237 shares in the company, valued at C$8,997,425.72.

Serafino Iacono also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Serafino Iacono acquired 6,000 shares of Gran Colombia Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.02 per share, with a total value of C$30,119.40.

Shares of GCM traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.21. 1,946,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,498. The stock has a market cap of C$512.08 million and a P/E ratio of 3.38. Gran Colombia Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$4.94 and a 52-week high of C$8.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.30.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$129.07 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Gran Colombia Gold Corp. will post 1.6700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Gran Colombia Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.54%.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.88 to C$9.46 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Gran Colombia Gold

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

