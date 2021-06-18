Insider Buying: Grand Gulf Energy Limited (ASX:GGE) Insider Buys 3,832,744 Shares of Stock

Grand Gulf Energy Limited (ASX:GGE) insider Mark Freeman purchased 3,832,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$38,327.44 ($27,376.74).
Mark Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 11th, Mark Freeman acquired 1,167,256 shares of Grand Gulf Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,672.56 ($8,337.54).
About Grand Gulf Energy
