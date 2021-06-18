Insider Buying: Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NEU) Insider Acquires 19,039 Shares of Stock

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NEU) insider Jonathan (Jon) Pilcher acquired 19,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.31 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,998.21 ($17,855.86).

About Neuren Pharmaceuticals

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of neurological disorders. Its lead product is trofinetide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X syndrome.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuren Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuren Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.