Insider Buying: SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Major Shareholder Acquires 142,000 Shares of Stock

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 142,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $962,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 10,500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $71,505.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $3,445.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 3,500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $22,540.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 1,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $6,330.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 6,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $44,280.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 3,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $20,910.00.

SSNT opened at $7.85 on Friday. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Weber Alan W bought a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.