Insider Selling: Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Director Sells $761,250.00 in Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $761,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,358. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Isaac Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $365,000.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $4,001,250.00.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $99.86 and a one year high of $221.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.20. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.