Insider Selling: Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Major Shareholder Sells $8,533,700.00 in Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 730,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $8,533,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Marketing Services S.A.S Total also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

On Friday, June 11th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 65,905 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $713,092.10.

On Monday, June 7th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 749,813 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $7,775,560.81.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 500,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $4,625,000.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 32,239 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $258,879.17.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 337,626 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $2,707,760.52.

On Monday, May 24th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 37,073 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $297,325.46.

On Friday, May 21st, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 100 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $800.00.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLNE shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2,141.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 58,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 55,675 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. 38.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.