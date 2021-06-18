Insider Selling: Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) President Sells 36,682 Shares of Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $579,208.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 120,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,384.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mick Hollison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of Cloudera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $587,951.76.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $15.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.30.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

