Insider Selling: DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Insider Sells $107,329.60 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) insider Todd Michael Wood sold 2,590 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $107,329.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,454.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Todd Michael Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Todd Michael Wood sold 2,193 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $90,329.67.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Todd Michael Wood sold 425 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $18,457.75.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $463,300.00.

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $43.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 0.83. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

DMTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

