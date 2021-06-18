Insider Selling: DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Insider Sells $90,329.67 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) insider Todd Michael Wood sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $90,329.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,673.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Todd Michael Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Todd Michael Wood sold 2,590 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $107,329.60.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Todd Michael Wood sold 425 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $18,457.75.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00.

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $43.44 on Friday. DermTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.53.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DMTK. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 74.8% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

