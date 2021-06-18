Insider Selling: Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) VP Sells $1,335,487.36 in Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) VP Kevin Heidrich sold 17,816 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $1,335,487.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,937.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ONTO stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.07.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth about $2,760,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth about $6,571,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

