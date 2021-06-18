Insider Selling: Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Director Sells $280,200.00 in Stock

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
O stock opened at $68.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $56.33 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73.
Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.
O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.11.
Realty Income Company Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.