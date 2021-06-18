Insider Selling: Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Director Sells $280,200.00 in Stock

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

O stock opened at $68.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $56.33 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

