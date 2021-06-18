Insider Selling: Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX) Senior Officer Sells C$70,800.00 in Stock

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX) Senior Officer Robert Godbout sold 177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total transaction of C$70,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$120,000.
RBX opened at C$0.38 on Friday. Robex Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.29 and a twelve month high of C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$220.97 million and a P/E ratio of 5.07.
Robex Resources Company Profile
