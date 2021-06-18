Insider Selling: Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX) Senior Officer Sells C$70,800.00 in Stock

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX) Senior Officer Robert Godbout sold 177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total transaction of C$70,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$120,000.

RBX opened at C$0.38 on Friday. Robex Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.29 and a twelve month high of C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$220.97 million and a P/E ratio of 5.07.

Robex Resources Company Profile

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold deposits. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula and Kolomba exploration permits situated in west Mali.

