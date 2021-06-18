Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells 37,195 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 37,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $2,765,820.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $76.08 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -422.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SDGR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 23.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Schrödinger by 82.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Schrödinger by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

