Insider Selling: Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Sells 1,022 Shares of Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $102,833.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,635.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jenna Lyons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $102,200.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $96.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -90.64 and a beta of 1.74. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,335,000 after buying an additional 159,417 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 38.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,315,000 after buying an additional 1,058,958 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 39.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,613,000 after buying an additional 537,835 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,343,000 after buying an additional 81,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,247,000 after buying an additional 50,437 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

