Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $398,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,055.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.20. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $70.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its position in StoneX Group by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in StoneX Group by 425.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

