Insider Selling: Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Major Shareholder Sells 93,543 Shares of Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 93,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $1,593,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Apollo Management Holdings Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 84,853 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $1,422,136.28.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 91,298 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $1,516,459.78.

On Monday, June 7th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 97,773 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,569,256.65.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 78,641 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,208,712.17.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 100,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $1,479,000.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $456,805.44.

On Monday, May 24th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $51,332.64.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TALO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

