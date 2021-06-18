Insider Selling: The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) Senior Officer Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 8,000 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.86, for a total value of C$630,880.00.

Shares of TSE DSG opened at C$82.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$67.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.62. The firm has a market cap of C$6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$76.34.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$124.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.540198 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

