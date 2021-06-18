Insider Selling: The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) Senior Officer Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 8,000 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.86, for a total value of C$630,880.00.
Shares of TSE DSG opened at C$82.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$67.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.62. The firm has a market cap of C$6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$76.34.
The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$124.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.540198 earnings per share for the current year.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.