Insider Selling: The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CFO Sells $250,400.00 in Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CFO Tyler Loy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,224.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tyler Loy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

On Wednesday, May 19th, Tyler Loy sold 623 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $6,560.19.

On Monday, May 17th, Tyler Loy sold 5,922 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $66,504.06.

On Friday, May 14th, Tyler Loy sold 4,644 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $50,201.64.

The ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $323.07 million, a PE ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.