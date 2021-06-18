Insider Selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Director Sells $40,130.50 in Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $40,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $19.55 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $20.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

