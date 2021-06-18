Insider Selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Director Sells $40,130.50 in Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $40,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $19.55 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $20.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.48.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.