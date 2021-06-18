Insider Selling: Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Director Sells C$487,600.00 in Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total value of C$487,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,809,678.64.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$12.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.57. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$7.78 and a 52 week high of C$15.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$45.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

WDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Laurentian dropped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.50.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

