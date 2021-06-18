Insider Selling: Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Director Sells C$487,600.00 in Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total value of C$487,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,809,678.64.
Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$12.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.57. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$7.78 and a 52 week high of C$15.00.
Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$45.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?
Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.